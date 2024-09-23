Home > NEWS

Damon Dash Explains Resurfaced Images Of Him At Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Party with Jay-Z and Jennifer Lopez [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 4 hours ago

Damon Dash said of the resurfaced images going viral on the internet: “I went to one in the Hamptons about 20 years ago with Aaliyah.”

Damon Dash is setting the record straight regarding his involvement with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ parties.

The record executive took to Instagram Live on Sunday, September 22 to address the resurfaced images of him with Jay-Z and Jennifer Lopez at an event hosted by the disgraced rapper.

“I didn’t go to those parties,” the 53-year-old said.

“I went to one in the Hamptons about 20 years ago with Aaliyah and that’s about it. But a lot of people were at those, you know what I mean?”

Dash dated Aaliyah from 2000 until her death in 2001.

“Ain’t s–t happen in the Hamptons. That’s the day I met [Aaliyah],” he said later in the video. “We hung out there and then we left and that’s what happened. That was 20 years ago, that was not in L.A. or Miami. I know they’re gonna play games with those pictures. It’s all good, I don’t really care.”

Those pictures, which you can see here courtesy of Yahoo!, are among many that have been making the rounds on social media.

Since Diddy’s arrest earlier this month, images have resurfaced of the embattled star alongside a variety of fellow celebrities, sparking social media users to decipher who may have been present at his infamous events — with some known as “freak offs”

Dash called the situation Diddy is in “shocking.”

“People will sit there and watch people do things that could be immoral, but until they get caught, no one says anything,” he said. “Whether it’s illegal or immoral for me I just break out, I don’t wait for people to get busted. I don’t wait for someone else to say that they’re doing something wrong.”

“If something is against my moral fabric, then I’m moving on,” he said.

Diddy was arrested on September, 16 in New York City and is now a criminal defendant in a federal sex trafficking, racketeering, and kidnapping case, according to TMZ. He’s been charged with 3 counts — racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He entered a not guilty plea.

The 54-year-old was denied bail a second time on Wednesday, September 18 after a federal judge in Manhattan remanded him to await trial at a jail in Brooklyn. Combs’ lawyers described conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as “horrific” and “not fit for pre-trial detention.” The music mogul was initially denied bail during his arraignment in Manhattan’s federal court on Tuesday.

If convicted, Diddy faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of life behind bars.

via: TooFab

