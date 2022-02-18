DaBaby’s Lawyer Calls The Lawsuit From DaniLeigh’s Brother ‘A Quick Money Grab’

DaBaby’s lawyer has criticized a recently reported lawsuit against his client in connection with this month’s widely covered bowling alley fight.

via: Uproxx

A little over a week ago, word came out that the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating Charlotte rapper DaBaby for assault with a deadly weapon after a video surfaced online of the rapper and his companions attacking a man identified as Brandon Bills, the brother of DaBaby’s ex DaniLeigh, in a bowling alley. It was reported two days ago that Bills was seeking compensation, suing DaBaby for assault, battery, emotional distress, and negligence, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Now, according to TMZ, DaBaby’s lawyer Drew Findling is claiming that Bills initiated the threats: “It is offensive that this alleged victim threatened and instigated violence and has now used this incident to make a quick money grab […] Garbage like this has no place adding to the backlog and wasting law enforcement time and energy.”

Bills did threaten to fight DaBaby due to his ill treatment of DaniLeigh in a video he shared back in November. “When you come to the West Coast, bro, which I know you be out here, you’re going to catch this one-on-one fade, bro,” Bills said. “One-on-one fade to see what happens between me and you. I want to see how gangsta you are, to see how much of a real man you are.”

DaBaby’s lawyer Drew Findling gave a statement to Complex that read.

“There is absolutely no question that any investigation regarding the February 10, 2022 Los Angeles Bowling Alley incident should immediately end upon the recent filing of a civil lawsuit against Jonathan Kirk.

Any experienced investigator or prosecutor who looks at this situation, where the alleged victim has, for months, taken to social media and other outlets threatening and challenging Mr. Kirk to physical violence and now has immediately filed a lawsuit, would see that any criminal charges would be impossible to sustain. It is offensive that this alleged victim threatened and instigated violence and has now used this incident to make a quick money grab.

The criminal justice system has a current massive buildup of cases due to the pandemic. Garbage like this has no place adding to the backlog and wasting law enforcement time and energy.”