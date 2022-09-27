DaBaby Sinks To A New Low With A Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike In His ‘Boogeyman’ Video

If it wasn’t bad enough that DaBaby alleged he slept with Megan Thee Stallion on a song off his new album. Here comes a video.

via: Uproxx

Remember when DaBaby was an exciting new artist that you just wanted to root for? Not only are those days long gone, but it also doesn’t look like they’re coming back. The North Carolina rapper seems determined to burn through whatever slivers of goodwill he has left with his new album Baby On Baby 2, starting with lead single “Boogeyman.” DaBaby already caught hell on Twitter for lyrics that reference having sex with Megan Thee Stallion and her alleged shooting by Tory Lanez, but he’s doubling down in the Nightmare On Elm Street-themed music video, which features an MTS lookalike reacting to the line.

Give him credit; the video has the same level of planning and budget he’s always put into his visuals. It has a horror movie/Scooby-Doo-inspired intro sequence in which a group of intrepid teens ventures into a creepy basement. DaBaby himself pops out as a Freddy Kruger-esque gremlin and chases the kids into the haunted house above.

But let’s be honest; it’s pretty bad form to mock someone you once counted a friend and collaborator after she was (allegedly) shot by another rapper. We already know he doesn’t think much of those allegations, but maybe it’s time for DaBaby to grow up.

Watch DaBaby’s “Boogeyman” video below.