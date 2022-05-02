DaBaby Shares Video of Alleged Assault Victim Using Racial Slur [Video]

DaBaby has shared a clip of a rental property owner using racial slurs and profanity aimed at him and his associates in the wake of a December 2, 2020 incident in which the rapper and a pal named Thankgod Chimmeka Awute allegedly battered the man.

via: Complex

It’s been a turbulent time for DaBaby, who was recently charged with felony battery stemming from an alleged beating during a music video shoot last year. Over the weekend, the rapper posted a video of the alleged assault victim using a racial slur, and called out those who have been “helping em assassinate my character.”

The clip, shared to the rapper’s Twitter, allegedly shows Gary Prager, a property manager who has accused the rapper and his entourage of knocking out his tooth in December of 2020, using the N-word.

A caption in the video describes Prager as a “PROUD white supremacist.”

“Y’all keep believing these type of people & helping em assassinate my character y’all might as well get a rope & help him hang my black ass on a tree,” DaBaby tweeted alongside a TikTok video showing someone who appears to be Prager outside of a home and in an irate state.

TMZ, which initially reported on the clip, shares that it is unclear what the timeline of the clip is, and whether it occurred before or after the assault took place on his property. As the story goes, the property manager let DaBaby rent his Los Angeles mansion for a week in 2020, before he then spotted DaBaby with 40 guests instead of a promised cap of 12. He can be seen on video being shoved to the ground by a member of DaBaby’s team, before claiming DaBaby punched him in the mouth.

Another man, Thankgod Awute, has been charged with felony robbery for reportedly stealing the man’s phone to prevent him from calling the police.

Y’all keep beliving these type of people & helping em assassinate my character y’all might as well get a rope & help him hang my black ass on a tree. ?? pic.twitter.com/miO6daOyQZ — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) April 30, 2022