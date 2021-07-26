DaBaby Responds To The Criticism Of His Homophobic Comments At Rolling Loud [Video]

After setting the internet on fire, DaBaby attempted to explain why he lost his mind and went on a homophobic and sexist rant during his set at Rolling Loud.

via: Uproxx

After being criticized online for making homophobic comments during his Rolling Loud set this weekend, DaBaby has responded to fans’ disapproval. Unfortunately, anyone looking for contrition, empathy, or understanding from the North Carolina rapper had better look elsewhere, as instead of acknowledging the harm, he went on a defensive tirade, telling observers “it’s not y’all business” on his Instagram Story.

DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth. pic.twitter.com/MDBQEZ2NsA — ??? (@KingSeanSwae) July 26, 2021

In his “explanation,” he insists that his words were taken out of context and “twisted up.” More important to him is that “the show is for the n****s that paid the money and took the time out they life to come enjoy the show.” He reiterates his original words and asserts that “all the lights went up… ’cause even my gay fans don’t got AIDS” and that they “ain’t nasty n****s” or “junkies.”

DaBaby came under fire for delivering a call-and-response during his set in which he said, ““If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that make you die in two or three weeks, then put your cell phone light in the air.” He implored, “If you ain’t suck a n****’s dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone light in the air.”

Many pointed out the misinformation contained in his statement — neither HIV nor any other STDs can kill you “in two or three weeks” — and how repeating harmful stereotypes reinforces them, but it appears their concerns fell on deaf ears. Meanwhile, DaBaby has yet to address the criticism he also received as a result of bringing out Tory Lanez to perform with him after he performed his collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, who Tory is accused of shooting in her feet.

Do better DaBaby, so disappointing.