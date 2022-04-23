DaBaby Punched His Own Artist Wisdom During A Backstage Altercation [Video]

A video has surfaced of DaBaby punching Wisdom, a rapper signed to DaBaby’s own label, Billon Dollar Baby Entertainment.

DaBaby’s 2021 year was wrapped in controversy with the biggest one being the homophobic comments he made during Rolling Loud’s Miami festival last summer. That incident caused the rapper to be dropped from multiple festivals, but by the end of the year, DaBaby was back on big stages like Rolling Loud’s Los Angeles festival. While the hope was that 2022 would be a bit quieter for DaBaby, that was quickly thrown out of the window after his altercation with DaniLeigh’s brother at a Los Angeles bowling alley. Just a couple of months after that incident, DaBaby found himself in another altercation.

Friday night, DaBaby was in Columbia, South Carolina to perform at the Spring Jam 2022 event at the Colonial Life Arena. The event also featured performances from Kodak Black, Renni Rucci, NoCap, Boosie, and Webbie. At some point during the night, DaBaby got into an altercation with his artist Wisdom and the two exchanged punches. As DaBaby is walking backstage, he suddenly swings on Wisdom, who is signed to his Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label. DaBaby and Wisdom both landed punches, but the fight was quickly broken up thanks to security guards, personnel, and police officers who were nearby.

It’s unknown what caused the altercation between DaBaby and Wisdom, but it’s one that comes after DaBaby reportedly shot an intruder at his North Carolina home earlier this month.

You can view a video of the altercation between DaBaby and Wisdom above.

