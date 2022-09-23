  1. Home
  2. News

DaBaby Claims He Had Sex With Megan Thee Stallion The Day Before Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Her On His New Album [Photos]

September 23, 2022 3:01 PM PST

DaBaby has the streets talking. Known for his catchy lyrics and controversy, the North Carolina native is heating up the rap game yet again after alleging he was intimate with Grammy-winning rap star Megan Thee Stallion on a new track.

via: Uproxx

On the new album, Baby On Baby 2, DaBaby claims to have had sex with Megan Thee Stallion the day before she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez after a Hollywood party. In the song “Boogieman,” he rhymes: “You play with me, that shit was childish / The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was fucking on Megan Thee Stallion / Waited say that shit on my next album / Hit it the day before too, but I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing bout it / Had her pretty-boy boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the bitch like a coward.”

Nah, fam. That is an atrocious look. As a wise person once said: “Dig deep and think about the messiest bitch you know… it’s a man ain’t it?”

Now, DaBaby is being utterly ransacked on Twitter by fans rightly pointing out that the antics not only make him look bad but that they still won’t actually generate the streams he needs to bounce back after refusing to own up to his own mistakes. Just a disaster for him no matter how you slice it (of course, there are random guys tweeting messages supporting him, but let’s be serious here). Below is just a sampling of the smoke DaBaby’s latest shenanigans have incurred.

Share This Post

Tags:DaBabyMegan Thee Stallion