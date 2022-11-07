DaBaby Has A BOGO Offer For An Upcoming Show And Fans Are Clowning Him For It [Photos]

DaBaby’s latest move in an attempt to have a sold-out ticket earned mixed reactions from the public instead.

via: Uproxx

Fans of DaBaby in Birmingham, AL have the opportunity to see him at a discounted price. The “Suge” rapper is set to perform at Iron City, a venue that holds 1,300 people. Those who buy tickets at the price of $22 will be able to get a second ticket free.

A buy one get one free ticket offer is currently happening for DaBaby’s upcoming show in Birmingham, Alabama. The venue, Iron City, has a standing capacity of 1300 people. pic.twitter.com/4P61bUxMsy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2022

While it’s not unusual for an artist to sell tickets at discounted rates, whether it be by way of Groupon or BOGO specials, many are saying that the discount on these tickets is indicative of the once-promising superstar falling off.

“DaBaby selling his tickets BOGO has got to be the saddest sh*t ever for a rapper,” said one Twitter user. “And it’s crazy cause nobody else hurt his career more than he did. Talk about self-sabotage, a lack of situational awareness, and ego.”

It’s hard to pinpoint where the downfall of DaBaby began, but many believe that it has to do with him making homophobic remarks during Rolling Loud last year, as well as bringing Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in 2020, onto the stage.

“Yall said canceling don’t work but DaBaby one step closer to performing at Autozone,” said another Twitter user.

Yall said canceling don't work but DaBaby one step closer to performing at Autozone — Smh (@DefaultReece) November 7, 2022

DaBaby’s fall off gotta be studied. How do you go from one of the hottest rappers in 2019 to selling less than 500 tickets to your show.. — BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) August 31, 2022

Not DaBaby having a Bath & Body Works annual sale on his Tickets. ?? https://t.co/mlJOuZtb2M — Kenny M (@kennaymart) November 7, 2022

Nobody is going to talk about one dababy's upcoming show at round rock amphitheater with a capacity of 7,000 (NOT BOGO) and tickets almost sold out across multiple ticket platforms that are very high priced. STOP THE NARRATIVES ????? pic.twitter.com/UyeIEeIgL0 — IG: Hip_hop_universe.ig (@Dripgoat873) November 7, 2022

The discounted concert is set to take place on November 15.