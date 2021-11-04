DaBaby Announces 'Live Show Killa Tour' [Photo]

DaBaby has announced his first tour since he courted controversy for making homophobic comments onstage earlier this year.
via: Rap-Up
In the wake of his homophobic scandal, the rapper has announced a headline tour. Presented by Rolling Loud, the “Live Show Killa Tour” is set to kick off Nov. 26 in Chicago and will travel across the country through next year. The 22-date trek will make stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, and Nashville before wrapping Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.
“THE SHOW YOU THOUGHT YOU’D NEVER SEE AGAIN,” DaBaby wrote while acknowledging the controversy.
He faced backlash for homophobic comments he made onstage at Rolling Loud Miami in July. He has since privately met with nine HIV awareness organizations and apologized for his “inaccurate and hurtful comments.”
DaBaby, who is readying a new album, returned to the Rolling Loud stage in New York last month as a special guest of 50 Cent. The festival tells TMZ that it believes DaBaby has grown and learned from his past, and everyone will be welcome at his shows.
A pre-sale begins Thursday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.
LIVE SHOW KILLA TOUR DATES
Nov. 26 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
Nov. 30 – Albany, NY – Albany Capital Center
Dec. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Dec. 7 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Dec. 8 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Jan. 11 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Jan. 12 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Jan. 15 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit
Jan. 16 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
Jan. 17 – Moon, PA – UPMC Events Center
Jan. 19 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Jan. 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Jan. 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Jan. 25 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Jan. 29 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Feb. 1 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
Feb. 2 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
Feb. 3 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Feb. 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Feb. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
A Rolling Loud spokesperson said: “Rolling Loud supports second chances and we believe DaBaby has grown and learned from his experience.
“Everyone is welcome and we look forward to DaBaby’s fans seeing him live.”