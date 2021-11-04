DaBaby Announces 'Live Show Killa Tour' [Photo]

DaBaby has announced his first tour since he courted controversy for making homophobic comments onstage earlier this year.

via: Rap-Up

In the wake of his homophobic scandal, the rapper has announced a headline tour. Presented by Rolling Loud, the “Live Show Killa Tour” is set to kick off Nov. 26 in Chicago and will travel across the country through next year. The 22-date trek will make stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, and Nashville before wrapping Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.

“THE SHOW YOU THOUGHT YOU’D NEVER SEE AGAIN,” DaBaby wrote while acknowledging the controversy.

He faced backlash for homophobic comments he made onstage at Rolling Loud Miami in July. He has since privately met with nine HIV awareness organizations and apologized for his “inaccurate and hurtful comments.”

DaBaby, who is readying a new album, returned to the Rolling Loud stage in New York last month as a special guest of 50 Cent. The festival tells TMZ that it believes DaBaby has grown and learned from his past, and everyone will be welcome at his shows.

A pre-sale begins Thursday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

LIVE SHOW KILLA TOUR DATES

Nov. 26 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

Nov. 30 – Albany, NY – Albany Capital Center

Dec. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Dec. 7 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Dec. 8 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Jan. 11 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Jan. 12 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Jan. 15 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit

Jan. 16 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

Jan. 17 – Moon, PA – UPMC Events Center

Jan. 19 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Jan. 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Jan. 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Jan. 25 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Jan. 29 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Feb. 1 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Feb. 2 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Feb. 3 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Feb. 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Feb. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

A Rolling Loud spokesperson said: “Rolling Loud supports second chances and we believe DaBaby has grown and learned from his experience.

“Everyone is welcome and we look forward to DaBaby’s fans seeing him live.”