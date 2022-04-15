Dababy Addresses Home Intruder Shooting [Photo + Video]

An alleged intruder was shot Wednesday evening outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby.

via: Rap-Up

Officers responded to a shooting at the rapper’s $2.3 million home in Troutman, North Carolina on Wednesday evening (April 13) after a man reportedly came onto the property without permission. According to law enforcement, DaBaby exchanged words with the intruder and shot him in the leg. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby medical facility.

On Friday, DaBaby took to Instagram to address the incident, seemingly acknowledging his involvement while claiming that he used restraint against the home intruder.

“I chose not to take a n*gga life the other day & it felt great,” he wrote alongside a clip of Cam’ron from Paid in Full, whose character Rico says, “Ni**as get shot everyday. You be alright, ni**a.”

“Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously,” DaBaby added before warning the intruder not to return. “Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”

In the 911 call, obtained by TMZ, the trespasser can be heard screaming in pain while DaBaby tells the dispatcher that he acted in self defense.

“I shot him in his leg,” he said. “He’s trespassing on my property. … He’s neutralized until you guys get here.”

DaBaby appeared to be standing next to the man and confirmed that he was bleeding. When the dispatcher asked if the shooting victim was “completely alert,” DaBaby responded, “Do you not hear this man, bro?”

The dispatcher asked DaBaby to secure his weapon and the rapper confirmed, but he refused to put it down out of concern for his safety. Cops eventually arrived and DaBaby was cooperative.

Back in November 2018, DaBaby shot and killed a teenager while shopping with his family at a Walmart in Charlotte, claiming he acted in self defense. The 30-year-old rapper was originally charged with murder, but the charges were reduced to a misdemeanor for carrying a weapon.

