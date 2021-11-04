Cynthia Bailey Breaks Silence On Mike Hill Cheating Allegations: It's 'Very Annoying' [Video]

Defending their marriage. Cynthia Bailey and her husband, Mike Hill, addressed rumors that he was unfaithful to her.

via: AceShowbiz

Cynthia Bailey isn’t letting some anonymous woman ruin her relatively new marriage. Though she admitted that the rumors are “annoying,” she appeared to be fully supportive of her husband Mike Hill, who is accused of cheating on her.

The Bravo star was met by TMZ at LAX on Tuesday, November 2. Seen together with her husband for the first time since the rumors surfaced, she agreed with the videographer who called the rumors “super annoying.”

A Twitter user, who goes by ALIST premium, previously claimed that Mike tried to cheat on Cynthia and flirt with her by sending her nudes. Trying to prove her claims, she shared screenshots of the profile of Mike’s alleged Snapchat and their conversation.

The person later shared a side-by-side comparison of the nude pic and a screenshot from the sportscaster’s Instagram Story that showed him wearing what appeared to be the same clothing and sitting in a similar chair. The tweets and the accuser’s account, however, have since been removed.

Mike was also quick to respond to the allegations. “Please don’t believe bs,” he reportedly said when contacted via DM. “Not exposing me cuz THAT’S not ME.” He hinted that he’s considering to take legal action as adding, “Don’t know this person or why they’re doing this but my lawyer has been contacted.”

When pressed that Cynthia didn’t deserve to be treated poorly like that, Mike stressed, “I wouldn’t do her like that. That’s dumb. Far from it. Just someone who hates progress or I pissed off making up stuff. Well, not from MY account and that pic is NOT mine. I know that I look like. Thank you.”

The talk show host went on claiming that his relationship with his wife is still okay as she believes him. “We’re good,” he stated. “Cynt doesn’t believe it. She knows what I look like. She knows I don’t use snap. Only God can separate us.”

Leave Cynthia and Mike alone, they don’t bother anyone.