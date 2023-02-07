Too Cute: Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée Shared An Adorable Video Of Their Children Watching As He Accepted His Grammy [Video]

Kendrick Lamar won big at the 2023 Grammy Awards and his 3-year-old daughter Uzi reacted to the rapper’s Grammy acceptance speech in a heartwarming video.

via: Uproxx

At the 2023 Grammy Awards that took place this past Sunday (February 5), Kendrick Lamar took home the award for Best Rap Album for his fourth major-label album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Though Lamar’s fiancée Whitney Alford, and their two children — daughter Uzi and son Enoch — couldn’t be at the Crypto.com arena on Grammy night to witness the special moment, the three of them were tuned into the television to watch it happen.

Alford shared a video on her Instagram story, featuring herself and their children watching Lamar deliver his acceptance speech.

“First and foremost I want to thank my family for giving me the courage and vulnerability to share these stories and share my truth with this album,” said Lamar during the speech. “I want to thank my fans for trusting me with these words. As artists… we say things to provoke thoughts and feelings and emotions.”

When three-year-old Uzi heard the word “family,” she was overjoyed to know Lamar was talking about her, Enoch, and Alford.

“Daddy! He’s talking about us!” she says in the clip shared to Alford’s story. “He’s talking about us. He’s talking about his family… Uzi and Enoch and mommy.”

“My children allowed me, in their development as human beings beginning to walk and talk, to remove my ego..” @kendricklamar ? pic.twitter.com/VyqhfQii17 — KENDRICK LAMAR BIBLE (@dakendrickbible) February 7, 2023

On Grammy night, Lamar also took home the awards for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “The Heart Part 5,” bringing his total number of wins for the night up to three, and his overall Grammy wins up to 14.