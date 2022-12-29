Courtney Love Says She Was Fired From ‘Fight Club’ For Fighting With Brad Pitt Over Kurt Cobain

Courtney Love joined Marc Maron for an interview on the “WTF” podcast and said that David Fincher hired her to star opposite Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in 1999’s “Fight Club.”

via: Uproxx

Even though Courtney Love has a long history as a musician (and a short history as a meme-maker), she is also a pretty accomplished actress. After being nominated for a Golden Globe in 1996, Love won the part of Marla in the cult classic film among male college students between the ages of 18-21, Fight Club.

But shortly after she nabbed the part, Love got into a scuffle with co-star Brad Pitt and director Gus Van Sant, who was looking to make a Kurt Cobain biopic. “I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt,” Love recently said on Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast. She added, “I went nuclear. I don’t do Faust. Who the f*ck do you think are?”

Love was married to Cobain from 1992 until his death in 1994, just a few short years before Fight Club. Love then claimed she was fired from the film after the fight, which should have made her more qualified for a movie titled Fight Club, right? The role eventually went to Helena Bonham Carter.

Van Sant did eventually make a Cobain-inspired pic, but Brad Pitt wasn’t involved. Before she was fired, Love allegedly told the actor, “I don’t know if I trust you and I don’t know that your movies are for profit. They’re really good social justice movies, but… if you don’t get me, you kind of don’t get Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad.”

Love was then told by Edward Norton, who she was dating at the time, that she had been fired from the fight club, a club that doesn’t exist anyway after all, so it all worked out in the end.