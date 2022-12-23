Court Outburst: Chaos After Tory Lanez Verdict as His Dad Screams & Calls Prosecutors ‘Evil’ in Trial Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

A Los Angeles jury on Friday found rapper and singer Tory Lanez guilty of three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills.

Shortly after the verdict was read, Tory’s father, Sonstar Peterson and stepmother started to cause a commotion.

Senior reporter Meghann Cuniff shared what happened.

Tory Lanez’s father stood up guest and screamed. “This is a wicked system!” He screamed at the prosecutors that they are evil and they know exactly what they did here. His stepmother stood up screaming and yelling. Father was yelling about “Roc Nation.”

Tory Lanez was remanded on the spot, led out in handcuffs by sheriff’s deputies. There were six total in the courtroom, two at door and four behind Lanez, and there was quite a scene when they tried to get Lanez’s father and stepmother under control.

One woman in the gallery held up her hand as Tory’s father was screaming about Roc Nation and wicked injustice, repeating “In the name of Jesus!” Deputies were forcing them all out into the hallway and telling the gallery we had to stay seated.

One woman turned and looked at the reporters sitting behind her, including me, and said, “Jay Z is a bitch. Report that: Jay Z is a bitch.”

