Coupled Up? Chris Rock and Lake Bell Spotted Dining Together Twice in Los Angeles Over Fourth of July Weekend

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are enjoying quality time together — could they be an item?

via People:

The two were photographed multiple times together in Santa Monica, California, over the recently wrapped Fourth of July weekend, including during a dinner outing at Giorgio Baldi.

In a photo exclusive to PEOPLE, Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, are seen outside the Italian eatery, where the comedian wore a light-colored long-sleeved top and trousers, finishing the look in brown shoes.

The actress/director, meanwhile, kept it similarly casual in a pair of flared pedal-pusher jeans, a low-cut black crop top and matching shoes.

Bell and Rock were also spotted dining at the area’s Coast restaurant on Sunday, as seen in a photo obtained by TMZ. The latter outlet also reports that the pair were previously spotted together at a St. Louis Cardinals game.

Reps for both actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment about the nature of their relationship.

Rock was previously married to Malaak Compton Rock, whom he split from in 2016 after 20 years together. He was later linked to actresses Megalyn Echikunwoke and Carmen Ejogo.

Bell and her husband of seven years, Scott Campbell, announced their split in October 2020.

Rock’s weekend with Bell comes just over three months after he was slapped onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards by Will Smith, over a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith, 53, walked onstage and smacked Rock in the face, leaving the audience and live viewers stunned. “Oh wow,” said Rock as Smith made his way back to his seat. “Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me.”

Will has since apologized to Rock in a statement resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Meanwhile, Rock is slated to join Dave Chappelle later this year for a joint comedy show. The two will join forces for a show at London’s The O2 arena on Sept. 3.

They may not be together, but they’re definitely dating!

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are continuing their dating escapades Tuesday as the couple was spotted together on Santa Monica beach — and TMZ has obtained photos of their romantic stroll. https://t.co/9X3YaHCPsU — TMZ (@TMZ) July 5, 2022