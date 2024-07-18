Cory Hardrict Reacts to 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score for Tyler Perry's 'Divorce in the Black' [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Cory Hardrict is proud of his starring role in Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorce in the Black’ — even if the general public thinks the movie is awful.

via Complex:

Co-starring Hardrict and Meagan Good, the film has been criticially panned since its July 11 release. But when the actor was stopped by a TMZ reporter this week, he gushed about co-leading the otherwise popular flick.

“Yeah, listen, I’m in Mr. Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black. It’s the number one movie in the world. I’m excited, man,” he said of the Prime Video release. “Number one movie in the world right now! Listen, I’m excited.”

Box office-wise, the No. 1 movie in the world is currently Despicable Me 4 with a $225 million gross in the U.S. and $449.4 million globally. Its opening weekend saw it pull ahead of Inside Out 2, which has made $1.37 billion and remains the top earner of 2024.

TMZ also wanted to delve into Divorce in the Black getting a 0 percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and where the “criticism is coming from.” Perry’s latest does have a 72 percent audience score on the review aggregating site, and Hardrict denied being privy to what critics are talking about.

“I don’t know nothing about it,” he said. “I didn’t see that. I mean, the people love the movie and we do it for the people–that’s who I do it for. If the culture’s rocking with it, it’s all love. Shoutout Mr. Perry, I love Mr. Perry, though. That’s my guy.”

Hardrict, who shares two children with his ex Tia Mowry, acknowledged that “everyone has an opinion, and they’re entitled to it.”

“So it’s fine,” he continued. “But as long as the people see it, my neighborhood see it, South Side, Chicago, L.A. see it, everybody see it, then I’m happy, it’s all love.”

Hardrict added that he and Perry are due to work on another project, although he couldn’t get into details, and called Divorce in the Black “the most incredible experience” he’s had making a movie.

“He takes care of his actors, it’s a loving set and we’re gonna do it again,” the alum of The Chi said about Perry.

Toward the end of the video, Hardrict expressed that he hadn’t seen Loni Love’s X posts about Perry, urging the filmmaker to hire Black writers and directors to improve his material. Clearly, the comedian and television host wasn’t impressed with Divorce in the Black, writing, “He could improve the movies & make them award worthy if he would stop trying to save money by doing the writing and directing himself.”

As long as the check clears, right?