Cops Suspect DUI in Anne Heche Crash, Granted Warrant for Blood Sample

Anne Heche remains hospitalized after crashing her vehicle into a home Friday morning in Los Angeles, where she was pulled from the burning car.

via: Page Six

Anne Heche will have to give a blood sample to police after crashing her car into a home in Los Angeles.

The LAPD received a warrant to test the “Six Days, Seven Nights” star’s blood to see if she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the crash, TMZ reported Monday.

Officers believe Heche, 53, was intoxicated when she plowed her blue Mini Cooper into a house Friday and sustained severe burns after the vehicle caught fire, but her blood test results could take weeks, the outlet noted.

Sources also told TMZ that, at the minimum, the LAPD will refer Heche’s case to the LA City attorney, who could press hit-and-run charges, as she reportedly slammed into a garage and drove off before driving into the nearby house.

A rep for the LAPD told Page Six Monday morning she could not confirm the warrant but added the investigation is still ongoing. For now, Heche’s case is being investigated as a misdemeanor hit-and-run, the rep added.

One day after the fiery crash, Heche’s rep told People in a statement, “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

Her ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane, whom she dated in 2019, told the Daily Mail she was expected to recover.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation,” he said. “Thank God no one else was hurt.”

Aerial shots of the incident showed the actress being taken away on a stretcher as fire trucks surrounded the house that was destroyed. Her clothes and back appeared visibly burned.