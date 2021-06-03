Cops Called To JoJo Siwa's Pride Party Over Possible Overdose [Photo + Video]

JoJo Siwa’s Pride party descended into turmoil Wednesday, when one of the guests had an apparent drug overdose at her San Fernando Valley home, according to a report.

via: AceShowbiz

Cops and paramedics responded to the call to JoJo’s home in the San Fernando Valley, California after someone reported a guest might have OD’d on LSD, according to TMZ.

Sources tell the outlet the unnamed man in question showed up to the party high. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

JoJo has yet to comment on the story, but law enforcement chiefs have confirmed no one was arrested and police officers on the scene determined there was no crime committed.

The house party, staged to celebrate the start of Pride Month, was attended by some of Siwa’s fellow influencers, including Tana Mongeau.

Jojo Siwa, who came out as pansexual, kicked off the month with a PSA on her Instagram, “It’s so exciting to celebrate Pride with all of you! My family, friends, and fans were super supportive of my own journey this year. It’s been the best feeling.”

“Be your authentic selves and celebrate your individuality! It’s what makes you special. Don’t be afraid to show your Pride & joy this year!” so she concluded her inspiring message to her online followers.”

We are glad no one was harmed.