Cop Who Saved Lil Wayne’s Life as a Child Says Rapper Has Offered Him Financial Assistance

Lil Wayne will always have a soft spot for his “Uncle Bob.”

via: Complex

After Weezy’s recent Uncomfortable Conversations interview, where he opened up about his mental health struggles and the day when he shot himself at age 12, TMZ learned that Robert “Uncle Bob” Hoobler is still kicking it and even caught up with Wayne in 2019.

When Weezy came to New Orleans for a radio show, he was reintroduced to the man who saved his life and offered him financial help in the process. Now, Bob shares, there’s talks of him possibly joining the rapper’s team in an administrative capacity.

In his latest interview, Wayne shared the story of his suicide attempt in detail, explaining he shot himself in the chest and slid over to the door to get police help. Multiple officers walked over him when they entered his home, looking for drugs and weapons, but one stopped to come to his rescue.

“It took a guy named ‘Uncle Bob.’ When he got there and he got to the top of the steps and saw me there, he refused to step over me,” Wayne recalls. “One of them yelled, ‘I got the drugs’ and that’s when he went crazy. He was like, ‘I don’t give a fuck about no drugs, do you not see the baby on the ground?’”

Bob eventually helped transport Wayne to the hospital and the rest is history. Since the incident, rumors of the officer’s death began circulating and Wayne even rapped about it in “London Roads,” prompting Wayne to offer to pay for his funeral service. But of course, there was no need.

Lil Wayne opened up for the first time about the attempt in 2018 and even worked as a suicide prevention aide while he served eight months in Rikers for possession of a firearm in 2010.