Coolio Cause of Death Revealed, Family Making Plans to Honor His Legacy

Coolio’s family is sharing what led to his death.

via: Fox News

Rapper Coolio died from the effects of fentanyl, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

He also had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.

Other significant conditions listed were “cardiomyopathy unspecified, asthma and recent phencyclidine use.”

His manner of death was ruled an accident.

The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper died on Sept. 28. He was 59.

Phencyclidine is classified as a hallucinogen and listed under the schedule II of the Controlled Substances Act, according to the Drug Enforcement Act. More commonly referred to as PCP or Angel Dust, the drug is known to have “dissociative” effects and is sold in either a powder or liquid form.

Coolio, whose full name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., found incredible success with the Grammy Award-winning song “Gangsta’s Paradise,” and through his debut album, “It Takes a Thief,” released in 1994 and which featured the song “Fantastic Voyage.”

Los Angeles Police Department Public Information Officer Jeffrey Lee confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time of his death that the investigation was considered a “non-suspicious death.”

Family spokesperson, Jarel (Jarez) Posey told TMZ Despite the grim news, Coolio’s kids — Brandi, Jackie, Melan, Christopher, Artis III, Darius and Artisha — will remember their dad for the great man he was … and the public should know how much they loved him, and how he conquered the world both on the stage and when he wasn’t performing.

Coolio’s family has plans to honor their dad through documentaries and film … and continue the legacy that was his music.