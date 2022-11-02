Congratulations To Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico, Who Got Married After Keeping Their Relationship Private For Over A Year [Video]

A new power couple has taken the stage.

via: Uproxx

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico are now Mrs. and Mrs. Argentina and Puerto Rico. Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín met at the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant, where they both competed, and started dating afterwards. “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post to announce that they got married on October 28th.

Varela, 26, and Valentín, 22, shared a reel that featured moments from their relationship alongside the announcement. The clip included footage of the duo kissing on a beach, standing outside the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico, showing off their diamond rings next to a cake, flower petals spelling out “Te Amo” on a bed and “Marry Me” balloons from their engagement.

2020 Miss Grand International winner Abena Akuaba offered her congratulations to the happy couple, writing, “MGI brought together a beautiful union.” The Thailand-based pageant’s aim is to promote “the knowledge and understanding of mankind to campaign to stop war and violence,” while the winner must “must travel to continue the mission of resistance and stop war and violence.” If former contestants get married, even better.

You can watch Varela and Valentín’s Instagram reel below. Love isn’t dead.