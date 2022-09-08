Colman Domingo Celebrated His ‘Tremendous’ 2022 Emmy Win For His Role On ‘Euphoria’ [Photo]

If you’ve seen Colman Domingo on stage or on screen, you know there’s nothing he can’t do.

The 74th Emmy Primetime Awards are nearly upon us (the broadcast airs on Monday, Sept. 12) with the nominations stacked to the gills. The Creative Arts list of winners already rolled out with one key victor who is thrilled. Colman Domingo (who’s already been doing fine work on Fear the Walking Dead) received his first Emmy (in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category). In the process, he defeated another fan favorite nominee (Tom Pelphrey for his tragic Ozark turn), and Colman is understandably pumped as a result, given that he won for his performance on Euphoria, in which he plays the Narcotics Anonymous sponsor of Rue (played by Zendaya).

“Thank you to my colleagues in the @TelevisionAcad for this honor,” Colman tweeted. “Tremendous.”

As Deadline reveals in an interview with Colman, he wasn’t opposed to using this opportunity to chat up Euphoria Season 3. He and Sam Levinson have had “really deep conversations” about the show taking “really big swings.” In other words, prepare to be destroyed again (by depictions of tragic teens, drug use, abuse, and more) when the HBO show returns. Still, it’s fantastic news that Colman Domingo shall be back to help Rue navigate her way through that thing called life, which (like the show) can be triggering in and of itself.