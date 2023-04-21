Coi Leray Took Issue With Latto Rapping About Her Body On Her New Single, ‘Put It On Da Floor’ [Photos]

Coi Leray hasn’t taken too kindly to Latto name-dropping her on her new single “Put It On Da Floor,” putting the Atlanta rapper on blast for body-shaming her.

A few hours ago, Latto dropped a fresh single, “Put It On Da Floor.” To open the track’s second verse, she raps, “Smokin’ on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray.” Leray didn’t care for that.

After the song came out, Leray took to Twitter. She started with, “Let’s fight [grinning face with sweat emoji].” She continued, “Latto bye . [sleeping emoji] here you go taking about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously . Out of all things . Lmaooo ya blunt my size ? Lmaooo this sh*t is never ending.” Leray added, “These b*tches wanna be like the n****s so bad. Y’all wanna have rap beef SOOOOOO BADDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD [crying laughing emojis] [grinning face with sweat emojis].” She continued, “Anybody that talk about my body wants MY BODY!!!!!!!!!!!! Like real badddddd.”

A couple house after the initial tweets, she added, “If you don’t like me , support me or fwm don’t mention my name. Period. Sh*t don’t make sense. I don’t know none of you b*tches in real life. Stay in y’all lane and leave me outta the bullsh*t. I be minding my business and showing real love offline.”

Latto hasn’t responded yet, but she did note, ““The content I’m about to roll out is a whole fresh new leaf. I genuinely love to see the new wave of female rap, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”