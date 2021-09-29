Coi Leray Says Lil Durk Stopped Her From Quitting Music: ‘This Man Right Here Believed In Me’ [Photo]

Coi Leray is expressing gratitude to Lil Durk after he prevented her from quitting her music career. On Monday (Sept. 27), the 24-year-old star shared a heartfelt post in which she thanked the Chicago emcee for his words of encouragement.

via: Uproxx

Over the last year, Coi Leray has become one of music’s newest stars. The New Jersey rapper went big with her viral hit “No More Parties,” which received a remix from Lil Durk. She’s also done collaborations with Pooh Shiesty and others. Despite her popularity, Leray has been criticized for a number of things, from her music to her physical appearance. There was a point where it became too much for her to handle. She even almost called it quits. However, one of her past collaborators changed her mind.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Leray revealed that Lil Durk stopped her from quitting music. “Almost gave up one day and he told me don’t ever stop,” she wrote next to a picture of herself and the Chicago rapper. “Most artist show love from a distance on some weird sh*t, but this man right here believed in me, believe[d] in ‘No More Parties’ and been behind me ever since. He know a star when he see one, and I just wanna thank you for all your support. OTF FOREVER.”

The rapper recently dropped her latest single, “Twinnem,” which was the follow-up to her confident single, “Okay Yeah,” released last month.

See Coi Leray’s post below.