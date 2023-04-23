Coi Leray Admitted She May Have ‘Over Reacted’ To A Questionable Line In Latto’s New Song [Photos]

Coi Leray has retracted her remarks about Latto after criticizing the Atlanta rapper’s last track, “Put It On Da Floor,” and accusing her of body-shaming.

via: Uproxx

Latto‘s latest single, “Put It On Da Floor” has the whole internet talking. On the scorching track, she seems to fire shots at some of her peers in the rap game — some subliminally and some by name.

On one line in particular, Latto seemingly comments on “Players” rapper Coi Leray‘s body, rapping “Smokin’ on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray / B*tches like to run their mouths but I’m the type to run the fade.”

Leray caught wind of the line and had some words for Latto.

“Latto bye,” she said in a tweet, here you go talking about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously. Out of all things. Lmaooo ya blunt my size? Lmaooo this sh*t is never-ending,” she said in a tweet.

Latto bye . ? here you go taking about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously . Out of all things . Lmaooo ya blunt my size ? Lmaooo this shit is never ending — Coi (@coi_leray) April 21, 2023

While Leray and several other fans interpreted the line as a diss, some didn’t think too much of it. One fan noted that she used a similar line on Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It” Remix.

“Dropped a hundred on a pennant, that sh*t big as Lola / They can’t stand to see me winnin’, so they blame payola,” she raps on her verse.

Latto used a similar simile toward Lola Brooke ( someone she’s cool with ) on don’t play with it remix, I HIGHLY doubt her saying that line about coi Leray was a diss ?. pic.twitter.com/wR29neBvXu — ??? (@LAVISHSZN_) April 21, 2023

Regardless, it seems that Leray ended up brushing it off by the end of the day.

Maybe I over reacted idk. End of the day. Don’t say my name for clicks and likes. Specially if we don’t speak or communicate. I’m not a big blunt small blunt. Don’t compare me to nada.

Mention bitches you actually beef with. Put it on the floor but leave me out of the bs. — Coi (@coi_leray) April 22, 2023

“Maybe I over reacted idk. End of the day. Don’t say my name for clicks and likes,” Leray said in a tweet. “Specially if we don’t speak or communicate. I’m not a big blunt small blunt. Don’t compare me to nada. Mention b*tches you actually beef with. Put it on the floor but leave me out of the bs.”