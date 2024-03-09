City Girls’ JT Is Stepping Out On Her Own For The Rapper’s Very First Solo US Tour | lovebscott.com

City Girls’ JT Is Stepping Out On Her Own For The Rapper’s Very First Solo US Tour

JT will be traveling across the United States without her City Girls partner, Yung Miami, for a new solo tour.

via: Uproxx

The “Sideways” rapper quickly rose to popularity in hip-hop as part of the duo City Girls. Alongside her longtime friend Yung Miami, the ladies’ raunchy South Florida sound made them a household name. Now that the group has made good on their promise to drop a new album, RAW (Real Ass Wh*res), JT has moved full steam ahead on her solo career. Past collaborations with artists like Nicki Minaj and Kali Uchis were just a start.

Today (March 9), JT took to her official social media pages to announce her very first solo US tour. The 13-date run will begin on March 23 in Houston, Texas. Although JT has not confirmed when ticket sales will start, she did confirm that more dates will be revealed, including a stop in Detroit, Michigan (which appears on the promotional graphic without a date).

View the full tour schedule and official poster below.

JT 2024 Tour Dates

03/23 — Houston, TX @ The Sekai
03/24 — Dallas, TX @ The Garden
03/29 — Jacksonville, FL @ Club Elevation
03/30 — Miami, FL @ Nomi
03/31 — Tampa, FL @ Tally Ho
04/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Mr. G
04/06 — Cleveland, OH @ Medusa
04/13 — Miami, FL @ Carol City Park
04/19 — West Palm, FL @ Club Ivy
04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Compound
04/21 — Baltimore, MD @ Icons
04/26 — New York, NY @ The Harbor
04/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Club Municipal

