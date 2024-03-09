City Girls’ JT Is Stepping Out On Her Own For The Rapper’s Very First Solo US Tour | lovebscott.com

JT will be traveling across the United States without her City Girls partner, Yung Miami, for a new solo tour.

via: Uproxx

The “Sideways” rapper quickly rose to popularity in hip-hop as part of the duo City Girls. Alongside her longtime friend Yung Miami, the ladies’ raunchy South Florida sound made them a household name. Now that the group has made good on their promise to drop a new album, RAW (Real Ass Wh*res), JT has moved full steam ahead on her solo career. Past collaborations with artists like Nicki Minaj and Kali Uchis were just a start.

Today (March 9), JT took to her official social media pages to announce her very first solo US tour. The 13-date run will begin on March 23 in Houston, Texas. Although JT has not confirmed when ticket sales will start, she did confirm that more dates will be revealed, including a stop in Detroit, Michigan (which appears on the promotional graphic without a date).

View the full tour schedule and official poster below.

JT 2024 Tour Dates

03/23 — Houston, TX @ The Sekai

03/24 — Dallas, TX @ The Garden

03/29 — Jacksonville, FL @ Club Elevation

03/30 — Miami, FL @ Nomi

03/31 — Tampa, FL @ Tally Ho

04/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Mr. G

04/06 — Cleveland, OH @ Medusa

04/13 — Miami, FL @ Carol City Park

04/19 — West Palm, FL @ Club Ivy

04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Compound

04/21 — Baltimore, MD @ Icons

04/26 — New York, NY @ The Harbor

04/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Club Municipal

Mwah, see you soon???

which city will I see you in? pic.twitter.com/5llzJhrR47 — NEW ARTIST! (@ThegirlJT) March 9, 2024