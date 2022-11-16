Ciara Shared The ‘Best Thing’ She Did For Herself Following Her Split With Future

After parting ways from Future, Ciara found the greatest love is self-love.

via: Uproxx

While Ciara has been married to NFL player Russell Wilson for several years, the R&B star opened up about her past relationship during a new cover story for Women’s Health.

She was previously dating rapper Future, before they eventually broke up in 2014. The couple had been engaged and they share a son.

“I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life,” Ciara said. “All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love… I was like, It’s going to happen when it’s supposed to. But I can’t love anybody to the best of my ability if I’m not loving on myself. I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done.”

This self-love focus eventually found Ciara even more love in a next relationship, as she met Wilson in early 2015. They since have had two children together. Meanwhile, Future has had some words in the past for his ex and new partner.

“He do exactly what she tell him to do,” Future told Freebandz Gang Beats 1 Radio in 2019, according to HipHopDX. “He not being a man in that position. He not telling her, ‘Chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband. You better not even bring Future’s name up!’ If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up.”