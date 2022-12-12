Christmas Has Officially Arrived As Mariah Carey Is Yet Again No. 1 On The ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Chart

Like Santa setting off on his annual airborne sleigh ride, Mariah Carey makes her ascent back to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

via: Uproxx

Over the past few years, when it comes to the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it’s been all about Mariah Carey. On last year’s chart dated December 25, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was No. 1 for the third straight holiday season. It stayed in that spot on the first chart of 2022 as well, making it the first song to be No. 1 in four separate years.

Recently, holiday tunes again started their annual climb up the ranks. Last week, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” was still No. 1, but Carey was No. 2, six Christmas songs were in the top 10, and 25 of them were in the top 100. Now, though, on the new Hot 100 chart dated December 17, we have a new champion… or rather, a returning champ: “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is once again No. 1, for the fourth consecutive holiday season. This is the song’s ninth total week at No. 1.

The Billboard #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Dec. 17, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 12, 2022

This week is Carey’s record-extending 88th with a No. 1 song, a list on which she’s followed by Rihanna (60 weeks), The Beatles (59), Drake (54), and Boyz II Men (50).

As far as Christmas songs in the top 10, behind Carey are Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” at No. 2, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” at No. 3, Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” at No. 4, and Wham!’s “Last Christmas” at No. 9. For all of those songs except Wham!’s, they tie their all-time Hot 100 highs achieved during the previous three holiday seasons. There are actually fewer holiday songs in this week’s top 10 than there were on the previous week’s chart, though, at five vs. six.

Meanwhile, Carey’s doing well over on the Billboard 200 albums chart, too, where Merry Christmas has cracked the top 10. Similarly to its most famous song, this is the fourth straight holiday season the album has re-entered the top 10.