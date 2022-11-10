Christina Aguilera Is Getting Her Own Documentary, Because Every Pop Girlie Needs A Documentary Now

Ting Poo (Val) has been tapped to direct a new documentary on pop superstar Christina Aguilera for Time Studios and Roc Nation.

via: Uproxx

Christina Aguilera is getting real (but will hopefully stay “dirrty”) for a documentary film. One of the biggest trends these days is pop girlie documentaries, which are more accurately propaganda films that make a very famous woman who sings look good while showing their darkest, rawest footage (or at least the version they’re okay with people seeing). Subjects include the likes of Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and more.

Deadline reports that Aguilera, who rose to fame in the late 90s with her pop hit “Genie in a Bottle,” is the subject of a documentary that’s been filmed over the past 18 months. In Aguilera’s defense, unlike some of the other pop girlies, she has been in the business for decades and long enough to see a lot of changes in the music industry. She has released nine studio albums and has gone on multiple world tours. Ting Poo is directing the doc for Time Studios and Roc Nation. Poo co-directed Val, a documentary about actor Val Kilmer. The project is the second from Time Studios and Roc Nation, following a Megan Thee Stallion docuseries announced earlier this year.

According to Deadline, the doc offers “unprecedented access to her life story, opening up her personal archive for a look into the past and present, from her early days as a pre-teen Disney star to her current recognition as an international icon with one of music’s most celebrated voices.”

“We are beyond excited to extend our creative partnership with Roc Nation through this film,” Time Studios’ Co-Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds said in a statement. “Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years. Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told. We are incredibly honored that she has chosen to work with Time Studios and Roc Nation to finally share her truth with the world.”

“Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world,” director Ting Poo said in a statement. “I am truly honored to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire.”