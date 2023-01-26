Chrisean Rock Spotted at Bridal Shop, Reportedly Said She’s Getting Married This Week

Chrisean Rock says she’s getting married this week. Does Blueface know that?

In video shared via TMZ, Chrisean was spotted trying on gowns at a bridal shop in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.

via Complex:

Sources claim Rock had informed staffers she was in somewhat of a rush to find a dress, as she was getting married this Friday. She reportedly didn’t waste any time and made her selection immediately after trying it on. Insiders claim Rock didn’t ask for any alterations and made a down payment before leaving the shop. Though the price of the dress remains unclear, Anita dresses can range anywhere between $3,500 to $7,000.

Rock and Blueface have not announced their plans to tie the knot.

During a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Blueface was asked if he could see himself one day marrying Rock. After a few moments, the “Thotiana” rapper shouted, “No!”

“I don’t in believe in marriage, but I love her,” he told the host, prompting objections from Rock.

“What?!? He getting married with me,” she said, before turning to Blueface. “Can you be quiet and just go along? If I give him $3 billion, he’s gon’ marry me.”

It’s no secret that Blueface and Rock have had a tumultuous relationship over the past few years. The two reportedly met in 2019 and have been the subject of several scandals, which include allegations of physical and verbal abuse.

Following Rock’s pregnancy announcement, Blueface insisted her was not father and said he wanted a DNA test. He also claimed that Rock’s “irrational behavior” stemmed from her mental issues, and was not alcohol-induced.

Rock addressed the claims during a red carpet interview with Complex.

“Blueface is just being a clown,” she said. “He’s just mad that I went to Baltimore and didn’t tell him. I said I was in L.A. with my home girl Stunna [Girl] and I wasn’t. I was in Baltimore with my family. I took a trip, and he’s blowing up my phone like, ‘Where you at? Where you at?’ I ghosted him for a whole 24 hours, so he can’t live with that. He didn’t know if I was with a n-gga or if I was really with my family, so he got to poppin’ it like a little bitch.”

Since then, the couple released the video for their collaborative track “Lit.”

Lord. We hope this is just a stunt.