Chrisean Rock Sentenced to Jail After Courthouse Arrest | lovebscott.com

Chrisean Rock has been sentenced to spend 30 days in jail after being arrested at a courthouse earlier this month.

via Complex:

As you may recall, Rock, who most recently linked up with Dee Duchess and Fam0us.Twinsss for the track “No Safety (From the Pen),” was arrested after arriving to Blueface’s hearing at a courthouse in the San Fernando Valley area earlier this month. At the time, TMZ said that five police officers were waiting for Rock’s arrival at the courthouse, resulting in her swift arrest. Per initial reports, Rock was the subject of both a felony fugitive warrant, as well as a separate assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Public records from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, available here, show that Rock, real name Chrisean Malone, was sentenced to 30 days behind bars on June 14. The original date of arrest, meanwhile, is listed as June 10. The latest update to the records shows that Rock is being held at a facility in Lynwood. Oklahoma, notably, is still listed separately as the holding agency due to that aforementioned fugitive warrant.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections still lists Rock as a fugitive, with alleged offenses shown as including possession of a controlled dangerous substance in 2022.

Complex has reached out to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department reps for comment. This story may be updated. On Monday, The Shade Room ran a story citing someone at the department as having clarified that Rock will be extradited to Oklahoma after the conclusion of her 30-day sentence in California.

Meanwhile, Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, recently spoke with TMZ about Rock’s dramatic arrest. According to Saffold, the arrest marked an example of “bad timing,” an assessment she made while still clarifying that she’s not “a fan of” Rock.

“That wasn’t the time,” she told a paparazzo last week. “She had her kid and she was there supporting my son so I don’t agree with it.”

