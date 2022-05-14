Chris Rock Is Firmly Team Johnny Depp: ‘Believe All Women Except Amber Heard’

During a comedy show in London on Thursday, Chris Rock offered his take on Johnny Depp’s ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

via: Uproxx

According to LADBible, while joking about “cancel culture,” Rock managed to bring in the topic of inappropriate sexual encounters, which led to the joke: “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the f*ck is she on? She sh*t in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not sh*tting fine.” Sure? He added, “She s**t in his bed. What the f*ck is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing p*ssy… I’ve been with some crazy b*tches, but goddammit.”

Rock, of course, was referencing one of the weirder moments in the Depp/Heard trial where Heard allegedly left feces in the bed they shared together. There were photos too, unfortunately. The legal battle has been nothing but messy on both sides.

To finish off the segment, Rock then discussed the idea of being a victim in Hollywood. “Everyone’s a victim these days,” Rock added. “There are real victims in the world, they deserve to be heard, they deserve our love and compassion. But if everybody claims to be a victim, then no one hears the real victims.” He’s right about that, but maybe making “believe all women” jokes isn’t helping those potential victims seek the help they need. Just a thought!

Also, of course, Rock mentioned “The Slap,” though only briefly. The comedian joked: “I’m okay in case anyone was wondering. I got most of my hearing back and I’m trying to make a decent show.”

While it was previously alleged that Amber Heard defecated in the couple’s bed during an argument, the allegation gained renewed interest when it came up during Depp’s defamation trial. As reported by People last month, Depp recalled that he was “shown a picture of” the bed following the incident.