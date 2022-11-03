Chris Redd Detailed The Comedy Cellar Attack That Landed Him In The Hospital: ‘It Was So Much Blood’

“Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Redd is detailing the violent attack that took place outside of the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Oct. 26.

via: Uproxx

Things have been a little tough for Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd as of late. The comedian was quickly and quietly let go from the latest season of the late-night sketch show for undisclosed reasons, though rumors began swirling after Redd was seen out and about with Kenan Thompson‘s ex-wife. Then, just last week, Redd was attacked outside of The Comedy Cellar and he was rushed to the hospital with three fractures that the comedian knew couldn’t have been the result of only a fist.

“This man hit me in the face with something metal,” Redd said in a preview for an upcoming The Last Laugh podcast episode. “I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone.” Redd was scheduled to perform a stand-up set but spent the night in the hospital instead. “A fist don’t normally do all of that at one time,” Redd said. “So it was safe to assume I was hit with something…But the dude just hit me and ran off. I fell down so fast. I didn’t even know I fell until I looked at the [surveillance] footage.”

Despite the hit, Redd (who was a boxer for years) was more worried about the amount of blood that was rushing down his face. “It wasn’t really about the pain at that point, it was just so much blood. [It wasn’t a good idea to] to chase him down the street with blood gushing out of my face.”

The incident took place on October 26th and the culprit still hasn’t been found. It may or may not be a random incident, as whoever attacked him may have known that he would be at The Comedy Cellar. Who’s to say?