Chris Paul Was Furious After A Mavs Fan ‘Put His Hands On My Mom’ [Photos + Video]

May 09, 2022 9:33 AM PST

The relationship between fans and players has been a major point of discussion this postseason. Both Draymond Green and Kyrie Irving have been fined for giving road fans the middle finger in these playoffs alone, and now, Chris Paul is dealing with a somewhat similar situation.

Chris Paul had a dreadful Game 4 in Dallas, scoring just five points in 23 minutes of play before fouling out of a 111-101 loss to the Mavericks that evened the second round series at 2-2.

His frustrating night on the court was compounded off of it due to an apparent incident involving his family that was at the game. Paul exited his postgame presser early, asking Suns PR if he could leave the podium in order to not get fined, which most assumed was due to the officiating after picking up six fouls in 23 minutes.

However, shortly after that, Paul sent a tweet that offered the first indication that there was more going on after the game than him being upset with calls.

To that point, there had been no reporting on an incident in the stands, but Dave McMenamin of ESPN did some digging and learned that a Mavs fan had put his hands on Paul’s mother, with his wife also being pushed in the stands during the game. Video also hit Twitter of Paul speaking with Mavs security, clearly saying “he put hands on my mom.”

The Mavericks announced they were aware of the incident and the fan in question had been quickly booted from the game after it was pointed out to security.

Further video emerged of the fans in question being ejected and Paul saying “I’ll see you later.”

Players’ families shouldn’t have to deal with fans crossing the line during games with physical intimidation, and hopefully there won’t be any more incidents moving forward in the postseason.

