Chris Evans Fires Back At Anti-LGBTQ ‘Lightyear’ Critics: ‘Those People Are Idiots’

Chris Evans is standing by Lightyear’s decision to feature a same-sex kiss between two female characters.

via: Uproxx

The Captain America star and new voice of Buzz Lightyear had words for conservatives who have been attacking the film after feeling emboldened by the recent passing of the “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida, which Disney has publicly opposed.

“The real truth is those people are idiots,” Evans bluntly told Reuters about anti-gay critics. “Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good.”

Evans’ comments arrive on the heels of his enthusiastic support of Lightyear‘s same-sex kiss, which was reportedly in danger of being cut from the film to appease overseas audiences. “It’s great that it’s back in the film,” the actor recently told Vanity Fair. “I think it’s a shame that it’s such a story. It should be more normalized, but I’m glad we are making those steps.”

Of course, Evans’ has long been a vocal support of the LGBTQ community. The Marvel star’s brother is gay, and Evans hasn’t been afraid to champion gay rights since he came out. That’s just one of the reasons why legions of fans came to his defense after Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton slammed Disney for replacing Tim Allen and “castrating” Buzz Lightyear.

As numerous fans pointed out to Heaton, Evans’ voices the “movie version” of Buzz Lightyear who the toy, voiced by Allen, is based on. In other words, they both still exist in the Toy Story universe. (As for Disney supposedly replacing Allen because of his politics, nope. He’s currently reviving The Santa Clause series for Disney+, so that relationship is still very much intact.)

Lightyear opens in theaters on June 17.