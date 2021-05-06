Chris Brown's Huge Birthday Party Shut Down By Cops [Video]

A large party at singer Chris Brown’s Tarzana home was broken up early Thursday morning by LAPD officers.

via: AceShowbiz

The “Go Crazy” hitmaker turned 32 on Wednesday and threw a huge party at his California mansion to mark the occasion, but other residents in his San Fernando Valley neighbourhood were not pleased with the music blaring out from the estate and guests’ cars double parking all over the area.

Various complaints were filed with Los Angeles Police Department officials, who paid the birthday boy a visit around 2am local time on Thursday and spoke to the singer’s security guards as they ordered the music be turned down.

However, the interruption spelled the end of the bash, which had been attended by between 400 and 500 guests, according to police estimates.

Cops ended up having to direct traffic out of the area as people headed to their cars, with a number of drivers receiving tickets for double parking.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows crowds of people making their way out of the neighbourhood, with four squad cars and a police helicopter all dispatched to deal with the chaos.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Chris Brown got a sweet birthday message from his daughter Royalty. She sang “Happy Birthday” in one clip and said in the other, “Daddy, I just want you to know that you’re the special person I ever had in the whole wide world. I love you.”

Happy Birthday Breezy.