Chris Brown And Drake Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'No Guidance' [Video]

A singer and producer are suing Drake and Chris Brown after claiming the two artists took their song and converted it into their track “No Guidance.”

via: AceShowbiz

Filing the suit against the two stars were KBrandon Cooper and Timothy Valentine, known as Drum’n Skillz. According to TMZ, the plaintiffs accused the A-list artists of hijacking their track, “I Love Your Dress.”

In the legal documents, Cooper and Valentine claimed that they dropped their song three years before Brown and Drake released “No Guidance” in 2019. They also believed that “an analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook and rhythmic structure demonstrates that ‘No Guidance’ was copied or, at the very least, principally derived from ‘I Love Your Dress’.”

What made the songs more similar, Cooper and Valentine stated that their track has the lyrics “She got it; she got it” repeated 16 times. “No Guidance”, meanwhile, has “You got it, girl; you got it” which is repeated at least 11 times. On the 2019 hit single, there is even a lyric that states “flew the coop,” which Cooper alleged that it’s a play on his nickname.

Thus, the producer and singer are suing the two hitmakers for copyright infringement. The formers are looking to take home some serious cash in return, according to the filing.

Brown and Drake were not the only stars who were taken to court over their single. Around two weeks prior, it was unveiled that The Weeknd has been sued with copyright infringement lawsuit over his 2018 song “Call Out My Name”.

Electro house duo Epikker, which consisted of Suniel Fox and Henry Strange, claimed the ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez ripped off their tune “Vibeking”. Aside from the crooner, they also named co-writers Frank Dukes and Nicolas Jaar, their publishers and Universal Music Group as the defendants.

You can compare the tracks for yourself below.

