Chris Brown Clears Up Rumors That He Skipped Out on Benefit Concert [Video]

Chris Brown says the organizer of a benefit concert for victims of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas has it all wrong.

via: Revolt

Recently, Houston businesswoman LaJuan Bailey blasted Chris Brown for allegedly skipping out on a benefit concert. Bailey even held a press conference in the Texas city to discuss taking legal action against the singer. The conference was live-streamed via Fox 26 Houston on July 13. In the nearly 20-minute video, she accuses Brown of canceling on the day of the show during sound check.

The concert was a way to help victims of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas. Both storms caused major damage to Louisiana, Texas and surrounding areas in 2021. “One Night Only,” as the event was called, was scheduled for March 19 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Bailey said she gave the “No Guidance” singer $1 million to cover accommodations, private travel and performance fees. “It left all the people who were depending on me to [rehabilitate] their homes without that happening,” she said during the conference. Bailey added that she could not help families “because he has in excess of a million dollars that I spent just to get him here.”

Today (July 27), Brown is speaking up to clear his name, as reported by TMZ. According to the outlet, Brown’s legal team notified event organizers days prior that he would not be performing — not during soundcheck as Bailey claimed. Emails reportedly sent on March 17 state that there was a breach in his contract, causing him to pull out. Bryson Tiller was also scheduled to perform at the benefit concert, but when he was removed from the lineup, there was no viable replacement. This was a violation of Brown’s agreement, his legal team claimed in their letter to the event organizers.

Recently, Houston businesswoman LaJuan Bailey blasted Chris Brown for allegedly skipping out on a benefit concert. Bailey even held a press conference in the Texas city to discuss taking legal action against the singer. The conference was live-streamed via Fox 26 Houston on July 13. In the nearly 20-minute video, she accuses Brown of canceling on the day of the show during sound check.

The concert was a way to help victims of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas. Both storms caused major damage to Louisiana, Texas and surrounding areas in 2021. “One Night Only,” as the event was called, was scheduled for March 19 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Bailey said she gave the “No Guidance” singer $1 million to cover accommodations, private travel and performance fees. “It left all the people who were depending on me to [rehabilitate] their homes without that happening,” she said during the conference. Bailey added that she could not help families “because he has in excess of a million dollars that I spent just to get him here.”

Today (July 27), Brown is speaking up to clear his name, as reported by TMZ. According to the outlet, Brown’s legal team notified event organizers days prior that he would not be performing — not during soundcheck as Bailey claimed. Emails reportedly sent on March 17 state that there was a breach in his contract, causing him to pull out. Bryson Tiller was also scheduled to perform at the benefit concert, but when he was removed from the lineup, there was no viable replacement. This was a violation of Brown’s agreement, his legal team claimed in their letter to the event organizers.

According to TMZ, Brown and his team have contacted Bailey to rectify the situation. The “New Flame” singer has reportedly offered to make a six-figure donation to the charity associated with the benefit concert. So far, no agreements have been made.