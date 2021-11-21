Chlöe's Performance Of ‘Have Mercy’ At The AMAs Doubled Down On Her Star Power [Video]

Chlöe made her AMAs debut at the 2021 ceremony with a fiery performance of her hit song ‘Have Mercy.’

via: Uproxx

We named Chloe as one of our rising pop stars to watch for 2022, but honestly, she’s already broken out in a big way as part of the duo with her sister, Chloe x Halle. In recent months, it’s been clear that despite the success of their sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, released in 2020, the two are both growing into solo careers as well. Halle was tapped to play Ariel in the new version of The Little Mermaid and Chloe was getting so much attention from simple social media posts, that she decided to release a debut single and video to go along with it.

So “Have Mercy” was born, and the single has been slowly but steadily racking up a dedicated fan base ever since. The song has already been covered by a HBCU marching band (or two), and Chloe raised eyebrows with an exuberant performance of the song at the VMAs. Tonight, she brought it back out for a performance at the AMAs, and as always, it didn’t disappoint. After descending down to the stage in a swing, the singer debuted her red-tinted hair for another dance-centric performance of her debut solo song. The audience was more than responsive to her high-energy performance, check it out above.

We stan Ms. Bailey.