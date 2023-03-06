Chlöe Shares The Trailer For Her Hilarious-Looking Peacock Music Comedy, ‘Praise This’ [Video]

Chlöe Bailey is going deep into her 2023 bag!

via: Uproxx

While plenty of attention has been rightly heaped upon Halle Bailey for her role in the upcoming Little Mermaid remake lately, her sister Chlöe is also building her filmography — albeit, via some lower-profile releases. One of those releases is Praise This, a musical comedy coming to Peacock in April. Chlöe just shared the first trailer for the film on social media, and it looks like the perfect vehicle to show off her acting and singing chops at the same time.

According to Deadline, its studio, Universal Pictures, is apparently hoping for Pitch Perfect-esque franchise potential, and judging from the trailer, it certainly appears that the acapella comedy’s DNA is part of the genetic makeup of Praise This, along with a dash of Chlöe’s mentor Beyoncé’s own gospel-based musical comedy, Fighting Temptation.

Per Collider, Bailey will portray Sam, an aspiring singer who gets shipped off to Atlanta to live with her cousin Jess, played by Anjelika Washington. There, she joins Jess’s praise team as they prepare for a singing competition. The cast also includes comedian Druski and The Wire alum Tristan “Mack” Wilds. There’s also a cameo appearance by Quavo.

Praise This is coming to Peacock on April 7, 2023. You can watch the trailer above.