Chlöe Says She's 'Finding Myself' and Learning 'It's OK to Put Myself First'

Chlöe stopped by Tha God’s Honest Truth with ‘Charlamagne’ Tha God, and opened up about her decision to delete her Twitter — along with preserving her mental health as a 23-year-old.

via People:

“I am learning that I have to be full before I can give myself to others,” the “Have Mercy” singer told host Charlamagne Tha God. “My mental health is very important. And when you constantly feel like you have to please people and put others before you, you will start to feel very insecure.”

She added, “I’m learning that it’s OK to put myself first sometimes, and I will only give out love and only share love and then just keep it at that.”

The singer also added that she deleted Twitter because it’s “literally comments just all in your face the whole time.”

“I have my burner Twitter that I still go on to watch funny videos,” she added. “I have my TikTok. I’ll go on my video ones and I love Instagram. But Twitter, I was like, ‘Let me just take a break from Twitter.'”

This is especially true as she’s in the process of self-discovery.

“I’m finding myself right now and figuring out what serves me best. I’m just doing it under a microscope. All of you all get to do it without everyone watching,” she says to the camera.

The singer also dove into her work on her debut album as Chlöe (formerly Chloe x Halle), the solo act. Despite the success of her debut single “Have Mercy,” the singer said “no one has heard what my music truly sounds like.”

“Honestly, I hope to make music that people like, but I didn’t expect it to become mainstream and people actually like it on the radio and have it become the number one, most added,” she said. “So that’s very surreal. And it’s just my first song. I’m technically a brand new artist, and that’s really just the tip of the iceberg.”

There’s nothing wrong with taking a much-needed break from social media — or anything that doesn’t serve you in a positive way.