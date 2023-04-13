Chloë Said Steve Lacy ‘Inspired Me To Be Fearless’ As He’s Named Among ‘Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People’

Steve Lacy was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People for 2023, and it seems like he is inspiring the younger musicians.

Chloë wrote Lacy’s entry, as found on Time‘s website:

“What I admire most about Steve Lacy is that he’s always himself — a good person who loves to make music. In a world where everything’s so contrived, he just wants to nerd out and be free, and that makes him a force to be reckoned with.

From his performances onstage to his clothes to his lyrics, he’s open to expressing what’s real. That’s why people gravitate toward him so much, because in a time when everybody’s trying to be what other people want them to be, he’s saying, ‘I’m?gonna make music — and if you like it, that’s cool.’ He has inspired me to be fearless, to trust that whoever my music is meant for will find it.

He has the biggest, warmest smile. And he reminds me that you don’t need to have all the bells and whistles to make good music. What you need is yourself, your ideas, and your heart.”

Chlöe has adopted Lacy’s unbothered attitude during the rollout of her debut solo studio album, In Pieces, culminating in her displaying nasty comments people have tweeted about her as part of her set design on the first night of her In Pieces Tour.

Lacy’s 2022 breakout was fueled by “Bad Habit,” his first-ever No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. The single was also nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammys, where Lacy won Best Progressive R&B Album with Gemini Rights.