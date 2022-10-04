Chlöe Bailey's New Pepsi Commercial Brings Her One Step Closer to the 'Goal' of Winning an EGOT [Video]

Chloe x Halle are on a tear. The sisters have enjoyed plenty of success together, as Beyoncé’s R&B protégés and actresses on Freeform’s Grown-ish, but 2022 has thus far been marked by their individual successes. Halle Bailey is starring as Ariel in Disney’s 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and Chlöe, August’s Uproxx cover star, is rolling out her self-titled solo debut album behind sizzling singles like “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” and “Surprise.”

via: People

As the star of the beverage brand’s latest Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop advertisement, the “Treat Me” triple threat steps into a modern take on Footloose, as she performs the musical’s title track in a retro diner where dancing isn’t allowed. Following in the footsteps of superstars like Britney Spears, Madonna, Mariah Carey and her own mentor, Beyoncé, Bailey doesn’t take the job lightly.

“When I got the ask from Pepsi, I was completely ecstatic and over the moon. I was like, ‘Wow, I get to have my pop star moment’ — so early in my career,” the Chloe x Halle musician, 24, tells people over Zoom. “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always dreamt of this moment.”

Growing up, Bailey recalls seeing Beyoncé’s 2003 Pepsi commercial, in which a gas station employee sings along to “Crazy in Love” before the 28-time Grammy winner exits a car and approaches him to ask for driving directions.

“When you saw her walking to the Pepsi vending machine, and the guy was so mesmerized. That’s been ingrained in my memory,” she says. “All the icons have had their own Pepsi moment, and now having mine is really surreal.”

A longtime fan of Footloose, Bailey has long dreamed of taking her singing, dancing and acting talents to Broadway, and in some ways, she considers the Pepsi advertisement an audition. “I just love entertaining, period,” she says. “My goal is to have an EGOT.”

Originally released in 1984, Footloose depicts a town (loosely based on Elmore City, Oklahoma) where dancing is outlawed and follows a teenager determined to overturn the legislation. Given that Bailey’s faced criticism from haters who think she does “too much” in her energetic, heavily choreographed and vocally extravagant performances, could she relate to the storyline?

“Oh, abso-freakin-lutely. It was hitting everything that I felt right on the head,” says the Georgia native. “The world tells you not to be too much. The world tells you not to be too little. You can never please everybody, and you have to just please yourself.”