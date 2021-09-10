Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Assets On The Captivating New Single, ‘Have Mercy’ [Photos + Video]

Chlöe has dropped her debut solo single “Have Mercy.”

After weeks of anticipation, Chloe Bailey’s long-awaited debut solo single is finally here, arriving with an exciting video. Chloe shined as a part of a duo with sister Halle, but now it’s time for her to impress as a solo act, something she looks to do with her brand new single, “Have Mercy.” Chloe shows off her dance moves and twerking abilities as a cast of guys watch in awe. The singer is also accompanied by a group of female dancers that keep up with her and seductive moves.

Chloe impressed for years through music and on the small screen in shows like Freeform’s Grown-ish. An excellent example of Chloe’s musical talents came last year with the release of last year’s Ungodly Hour as a part of the Chloe X Halle duo.

“Have Mercy” will appear on the singer’s upcoming album and prior to the track’s release, Chloe delivered an update on the project and teased what kind of music fans can expect to hear on it. “It’s 90% done,” she said about the project, adding that the album “is definitely more pop.” “I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me,” she continued. “It has been fun finding my voice.”

Chlöe is currently trending on Twitter as fans are discussing how her visual for “Have Mercy” is giving the girls a run for their money.

Check out some Twitter reactions below.

Chloe looked beautiful as always and the body ody was bodying in the video. ? I liked the boom kack power of the choreography and the theme of her being Medusa turning the men into stone. ? It was a solid solo introduction. Interested to see how she performs it at the VMAs. — ??L E A?? (@_MissLeandra) September 10, 2021

Nah bc I went to sleep and I’m still shook after waking up… like Chloe?? MISS CHLOE MFN BAILEY??? Lord.. #HAVEMERCYpic.twitter.com/LWaHbxTsYL — ? Views (@viewsfromthect) September 10, 2021

Me watching Chloe pop that kitty kat while giving the girls a vocal lesson #HAVEMERCY pic.twitter.com/6CoBocUUMP — Spoiler Variant (@_QuitaBee) September 10, 2021

CHLOE ELIZABETH BAILEY !!!?!? I’m typing this from my casket cause my lungs couldn’t handle this ! #HAVEMERCY pic.twitter.com/bWWtsxfike — Anthony? (@anthony_MB75) September 10, 2021

Chloe bailey understood the assignment

Vocals on point

Visuals on point

Song on point

#HAVEMERCY ?

pic.twitter.com/uPDbFHLym6 — trey ? (@honest_papi) September 10, 2021

Imagine having Beyoncé as your mentor and Beyoncé’s mom in your video. Chloe Bailey is the moment and y’all will deal #HaveMercy pic.twitter.com/RLio7pRwvJ — Jonah Gilmore (@JonahMGilmore) September 10, 2021

Chloe is making a point to make sure her solo music sounds different from what she does with Halle. I’m looking forward to hearing her other singles. — Tasha Mack (@NiqueG_22) September 10, 2021

Chloe is truly Destiny’s child — Jonquilyn Hill (@jonquilynhill) September 10, 2021

i need lisa, normani, chloe & zendaya to become THE girl squad. the way they would be the baddest group of friends of all time. — cal. (@popiridescence) September 10, 2021

"Chloe bailey is the bitch she say she is and y'all gonna continue being mad pic.twitter.com/uOmEkK8PKw — Sirens (@SirensScale) September 10, 2021

Chloe did what needed to be done? this is what the young girls need to be serving. There has been a shift in the atmosphere & she is an IT girl. pic.twitter.com/RNQiqR0Wn8 — Bee Watts (@Honeybeezyb) September 10, 2021

We got Victoria Monet, Normani, Chloe Bailey, Aaliyah music streamin, and Ari Lennox gave us a single! The R&B girls are HERE pic.twitter.com/30j7wdEidB — DONDA ESTA (@Ida_B_Welps) September 10, 2021

Good morning to Chloe Bailey only #HAVEMERCY ? pic.twitter.com/vG6cygzfJF — Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) September 10, 2021