Chlöe Addressed Whether She’s Dating ‘Really Nice Guy’ Quavo On Latto’s ‘777 Radio’ [Video]

Chlöe is making waves as a solo artist and developing her acting career, but rumors about Chlöe and Quavo are plaguing the singer.

via: Uproxx

Chlöe caused a stir last week with her role in Swarm, and she’s about to drop her debut solo album, In Pieces, on Friday (March 31). Ahead of the latter, the August 2022 Uproxx cover star served as Latto’s guest for the inaugural episode of 777 Radio on Apple Music, and she gave people even more to talk about — from unfair comparisons to her sister, Halle Bailey, to unfounded (?) rumors about her and Quavo.

“The tea was that you was talking to Quavo,” Latto said in a clip circulated by The Neighborhood Talk.

“Uh oh, well, we doin’ a movie together,” Chlöe playfully responded.

When Latto suggested that the rumors are that Chlöe and Quavo’s relationship might not just be professional, Chlöe said, “I don’t know where that came from.”

“Y’all working,” Latto said.

“Yes. Working. He’s a really nice guy,” Chlöe said.

“I mean, he got dreads,” Latto noted, and Chlöe agreed, “Yeah, I like his locs. I like his locs.”

Chlöe and Quavo are both in the musical comedy Praise This due to hit Peacock on April 7.

According to Collider, Chlöe plays an aspiring musician named Sam “who is driven to achieve success in the music industry at any cost,” but she’s moved to Atlanta by her concerned father (Philip Fornah) and reluctantly joins her cousin’s praise team. Quavo is billed as having “a very prominent feature.”

Watch the trailer below.