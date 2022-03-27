Chika Confirms That She’s Okay After Saying She Planned To End Her Life [Photos]

Chika posted a concerning message on Saturday, writing that she planned to take her own life.

Last spring, Chika revealed that she tried to end her life. At the time, she announced her retirement from music but later clarified that she was not bidding farewell to the music industry, but to life itself. “I have been working through a rough patch in life that trolls did not cause,” she wrote, alluding to some online bullying she was enduring. “However, in one of my most vulnerable moments, i was submerged in messages encouraging me to take my life.” Nearly a year later, Chika revealed that she attempted suicide but confirmed that she is now okay.

In a message she shared on Sunday, Chika simply wrote, “alive. wanna go home.” Previously she shared a lengthy post to her Instagram Story where she discussed plans to end her life. “I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. Not because I don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary,” she wrote. “That’s the thing about having a f*cked up brain. No matter how much pain you’re in, there will always be something holding you back. It’s draining & sad. It looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. It’s just difficult to find the right way. The quickest way. the painless way. I am tired of myself too.”

She continued, “I don’t need anyone feeling bad or worried bc I failed the last time I tried. save your emotions for when I succeed.” She concluded her lengthy message by writing, “No more typing. I’m going to finish my drink and find a way that works. Thanks for the ride, I hated it.”

Chika initial note earned many responses from fellow musicians. “Praying for Chika,” Latto wrote with prayer hands and heart emojis. “Praying that Chika is safe rn,” Chicago rapper Tobi Lou tweeted.

Houston rapper Monaleo, who has had her own struggles with suicide, also shared a warm message to Chika. “Chika we love you so much !” she wrote. “We would miss you tremendously. We need you here . You deserve to see the fruits of your labor and you deserve to live to see a happier version of yourself.” She added, “I know how you’re feeling right now sweet girl but you are a bright star. I love u.”

Sending love and light to Chika.