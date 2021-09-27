Chiefs Fan Gets Knocked Out During Brawl at Arrowhead Stadium [Video]

Spoiler alert: fans who attend football games like to drink beforehand. The NFL has to face the reality of fans becoming inebriated and unruly.

Kansas City Chiefs fans were not happy Sunday as the two-time defending AFC Champions dropped to 1-2 following a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Emotions boiled over in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, with a wild brawl breaking out between Chiefs fans that left one motionless, as he was pummeled by another Chiefs fan and kicked in the face by another. As the victim was slumped in his seat, appearing to be knocked out cold, a woman above him could be seen delivering one more shot to his face.

Chiefs fans get into massive brawl at stadium. One guy gets knocked out. pic.twitter.com/VNoBnVNHBa — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 27, 2021

Sunday’s altercation at Arrowhead Stadium was just the latest fan-related brawl that’s taken place during the 2021 NFL season.

In Week 1, a massive brawl broke out in the bowels of Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football.

TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that took place earlier in the night. Witnesses told the news outlet that a Bears fan got into a verbal argument with several Rams fans at the beginning of the game, however things didn’t turn violent until they ran into each other inside the concourses hours later.

Video of the altercation shows multiple scrums breaking out, while innocent bystanders look on in horror and security attempts to break up the melee. A man in an Akiem Hicks jersey appeared to suffer the worst beating, as evidenced by the blood smeared across his shirt.

When will people learn to keep their hands to themselves.