Cher Appears to Confirm Engagement to Alexander 'AE' Edwards [Photo]

Cher and Alexander Edwards’ engagement is looking as real as it can be.

via: Complex

After sharing a photo of a huge diamond ring she received on Christmas day, Cher has appeared to confirm her engagement to Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards.

The 76-year-old pop star has stopped short of officially announcing her engagement to boyfriend Edwards, 36, but in a run-in with TMZ she was asked about the ring she received. “Can we see the ring please?” the paparazzi asked the couple, to which Edwards lifted Cher’s hand to show off the diamond ring. They were also asked how the engagement is going, to which Cher replied with a laugh, “It’s going okay, it’s going okay!” When they were directly asked if they had a date in mind for a wedding, they both just smiled and avoided the question.

Last month, Cher celebrated the ring she received in a tweet that simply read, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.” As the photo spread online, fans speculated that the two were engaged and Cher added fuel to the fire by sharing a photo of AE holding the ring. She noted, however, that she reposted the picture because “His nails are so cool.”

In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last month, Cher opened up about the 40-year age difference between her and the music executive. “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” Cher said of their relationship. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”