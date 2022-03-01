Chaney Jones Calls Kanye West ‘My Love’ After Rapper Shares Picture of the Two Together

Kanye West’s lady-of-the-week Chaney Jones is already showing the rapper some very public affection.

via Complex:

The rapper shared a post from The Shade Room showing him and the model shopping in Miami to his page, and Jones dropped a romantic comment under it calling Ye “My love.”

The Shade Room originally made a post about the two being spotted together in Miami wearing matching black fits.

Jones also shared a selfie with her and West on her Instagram Story Monday. Rumors began circulating as early as a few weeks ago after the two were spotted in public, with many pointing to how similar Jones and Kim Kardashian look. However, a source close to both parties told TMZ that they are not official, although West was reportedly “undeniably drawn” to Jones because of her appearance.

Ye’s last relationship since splitting with Kardashian was with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. The two appeared to have broken up in the middle of February, with Fox taking to social media to explain how she still has love for him, but was never in love with him.

Kanye’s still trying to get his wife back.

