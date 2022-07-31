Chance The Rapper Believes A Video Of Kanye West Yelling At Him Was Wrongfully ‘Exploited’ By Others [Video]

Chance The Rapper has opened up about last year’s leaked footage of himself being yelled at by Kanye West, saying the interaction made him “evaluate” their friendship.

via: Uproxx

Chance The Rapper and Kanye West began heavily collaborating with each other back in 2016 as Chance had a huge presence on Kanye’s seventh album The Life Of Pablo. Chance had writing credits on multiple songs including, “Ultralight Beam,” “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” “Famous,” and more. From then on, Chance and Kanye’s relationship would cool off a bit, mainly due to political disagreements. Despite this, things seemed to be okay between the two rappers, until at the top of 2021 when a video of Kanye yelling at Chance surfaced on social media.

Kanye West goes off on Chance. pic.twitter.com/o3QbdIlOlH — DatPiff (@DatPiff) January 24, 2021

The video, which was reportedly from a documentary for Kanye’s Donda album, captures Kanye growing increasingly agitated with Chance during a conversation. One thing led to another and Kanye tells Chance to sit his “ass down and listen to the album or leave.” Eighteen months after that video surfaced, Chance finally addressed it during an interview on The Morning Hustle. He described it as a clip from “a larger moment, like no one’s ever gonna get the full story of what’s going on.”

Chance continued, “I saw people put fake captions under the video to make it look like he was talking about my music or something like that. But in all honesty, this is real life. I have real friends and they go through real problems.” He went on to speak about his true intentions for visiting Kanye at the time and how he felt about people’s reactions to the clip.

“I did come out there to check on my friend,” he said. “Me and a lot of other people still have love for Ye. But he’s human, he’s not perfect. He was obviously going through it at that time … It made me evaluate my friendship with him, for sure. I had never been so close to him going through an episode.” He added, “At the end of the day, I definitely love the dude. That’s my guy. It sucks that sometimes people can exploit a moment that is a genuine moment.”

You can revisit the clip in question and watch Chance’s interview on The Morning Hustle above.